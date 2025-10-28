'It's dehumanisation, not innovation': Amazon's 30,000 AI layoffs spark outrage

Amazon's planned layoff of 30,000 employees has not gone down well with industry voices, with Complete Circle CIO Gurmeet Chadha calling it "not innovation but a $3 trillion company with zero empathy." He warned that in the race toward automation, "we risk becoming so digital with artificial intelligence that we lose the human touch."

"After Microsoft, Amazon to lay off 30,000 employees and replace with AI-enables robots," Chadha wrote. "Let's not become so digital with artificial intelligence that we lose human touch. To me, this isn't innovation. What's the point of being 3 trillion dollar market cap co with zero empathy."

The layoffs, reported by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, are expected to begin this week as part of cost-cutting measures led by chief executive Andy Jassy. If confirmed, they would mark Amazon's largest workforce reduction since 2022, when the company let go of about 27,000 employees. The cuts would affect nearly 10% of its 350,000-strong corporate staff, though a small share of its 1.5 million global workforce.

For many, the move underscores a growing unease with Big Tech's rapid automation drive. Kuldeep Verma, a retired officer and investor, highlighted how deep that shift already runs. "Amazon already employs 750,000 robots, replacing over 100,000 workers since 2021. Leaked docs suggest 600,000 jobs could vanish by 2027. Microsoft too is reallocating thousands of roles to AI units," he wrote.

"When trillion-dollar firms chase efficiency over empathy, it's not innovation — it's dehumanization. Technology should empower, not erase people. A company worth $3 trillion but poor in compassion isn't truly advanced - it's just efficiently soulless."

Amazon's automation push follows a pandemic-era hiring surge, when demand for deliveries and cloud services exploded. Now, as the company doubles down on AI-driven logistics and customer support, Jassy's focus has turned to trimming costs and boosting margins.

But some say the debate isn't just about technology - it's about market expectations. Abhishek Gulati, a stock market investor, wrote: "I agree with the sentiment. However, investors often put pressure on companies to extract maximum value — sometimes at the cost of employees, and ultimately to drive profit and sales growth. In reality, it's the investors behind the scenes who are responsible for this push. That's just the nature of a capitalist world. It might be uncomfortable to acknowledge, but this is the truth."

As layoffs loom and automation scales, the clash between profit and empathy is once again at the center of Silicon Valley's identity crisis.

