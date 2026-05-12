It's Mama Sarkar again in Assam! Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as CM for 2nd term

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took the oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second time. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma and his council of ministers.

#WATCH | Guwahati: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second consecutive term at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara pic.twitter.com/K5sGEN7jVF Advertisement May 12, 2026

Chief Minister Sarma won from the Jalukbari assembly seat by a margin of more than 89,000 votes. Sarma won the seat for the sixth consecutive time since 2001.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also spotted at the oath-taking ceremony.

Those who took the oath with him include former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora, Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) leader Chandan Brahma, and BJP MLA Ajanta Neog.

In the recently conducted Assam election, the NDA won 102 out of the total 126 seats. The Congress was reduced to 19 seats, whereas the AIUDF and Raijor Dal won two seats each. The Trinamool Congress won one seat in the northeastern state.