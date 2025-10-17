‘It’s not either/or…’: UK, Germany envoys say India, China are important trading partners in a multipolar world

It is not a question of which, said United Kingdom and Germany envoys on Friday, adding that both India and China are important trading partners. The envoys stressed on the importance of a multipolar world.

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron and German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann were speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025. Cameron acknowledged China’s might but also stressed on the importance of India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dr Philipp Ackermann said, "It is not either/or... it is India AND China."

They discussed the importance of diversity of trade partners, especially amid increasingly volatile global geopolitics. "None of us wants to be dependent on (only) one country," Cameron said.

This comes amid the China–US trade war, where India’s balancing act becomes even more pertinent. The trade war intensified as Beijing suspended all purchases of US soybeans during the American harvest – a move President Donald Trump called an "economically hostile act." The halt, which saw zero US sales to China this season – down from $12.6 billion last year – has deepened uncertainty for American farmers.

Meanwhile, China expanded export controls on rare earths, lithium batteries, and superhard materials, claiming the measures aim to "safeguard global peace" and warning Washington of "resolute measures" should tariff threats proceed.

Advertisement

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated Washington’s commitment to "de-risk, not decouple" from China, stating, "We do not want to decouple. We want to de-risk." He noted the US is strengthening domestic manufacturing in critical sectors while maintaining dialogue with Beijing. Bessent added that tariffs would not go into effect until November 1, and President Trump would meet with President Xi in Korea following recent communications between both sides.

Bessent said the US would coordinate with partner nations, including India and European allies. He maintained the US remains open to dialogue, stating, "I believe China is open to discussion on this. If they are not, we have substantial levers on our side that we can pull in the equivalent and probably even more aggressive than they have pulled on the rare-earth. We don't want to do it. Here in the US, we have the all-hands-on-deck policy."

Advertisement

The US has, on the other hand, imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India – the highest among its trading partners, prompting a re-aligning of geopolitical relationships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and China President Xi Jinping all attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China last month.