It's Pawar vs Pawar again: Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Yugendra to take on uncle Ajit in Baramati

The Baramati Assembly seat is set for an intense family showdown as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP announced Yugendra Pawar’s candidature against his uncle, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

Yugendra, the son of Shrinivas Pawar (Ajit’s younger brother), will challenge Ajit, marking another battle in the Pawar family.

Earlier, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Ajit’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, from the Baramati constituency. Yugendra had actively supported Sule’s successful campaign.