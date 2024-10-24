scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
It's Pawar vs Pawar again: Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Yugendra to take on uncle Ajit in Baramati

Feedback

It's Pawar vs Pawar again: Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Yugendra to take on uncle Ajit in Baramati

Yugendra, the son of Shrinivas Pawar (Ajit’s younger brother), will challenge Ajit, marking another battle in the Pawar family.  

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
It's Pawar vs Pawar again in Baramati It's Pawar vs Pawar again in Baramati

The Baramati Assembly seat is set for an intense family showdown as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP announced Yugendra Pawar’s candidature against his uncle, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in the upcoming Maharashtra polls.  

Yugendra, the son of Shrinivas Pawar (Ajit’s younger brother), will challenge Ajit, marking another battle in the Pawar family.  

Earlier, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Ajit’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, from the Baramati constituency. Yugendra had actively supported Sule’s successful campaign.

Published on: Oct 24, 2024, 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement