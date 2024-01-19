'Jai Shri Ram': Actor Nayanthara apologises over movie 'Annapoorani' controversy

Actor Nayanthara has expressed her regret for the controversy surrounding her film 'Annapoorani' and clarified that she and her team had no intention of offending anyone. Last week, Netflix removed 'Annapoorani' from its platform after demands from Hindu groups that said it was an "anti-Hindu" film

In an Instagram post, the actor said her movie aimed to spread a positive message. Her message had 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Om' written on the top. She also mentioned her surprise at the film being removed from the OTT platform after it had already been released in theaters.

Nayanthara wrote: "In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere and heartfelt apologies."

The film was released in theaters on December 1 and began streaming on Netflix on December 29. However, just one week after its OTT release, the film encountered controversy when certain individuals began sharing specific scenes that they claimed were promoting 'love jihad' and were perceived as "anti-Hindu".

Earlier this month, Ramesh Solanki, founder of the Hindu IT cell, said he had filed a complaint against "anti-Hindu Zee and anti-Hindu Netflix". He said at a time when the whole world was rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir, "this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios, and Trident Arts".

Besides him, VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair warned Netflix to remove the film from its platform. "We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action," Nair had said in a tweet on January 9.

