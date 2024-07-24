'Jail or Jahannum' for terrorists: Govt in Rajya Sabha vows to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

In a firm statement to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Indian government reaffirmed its commitment to end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that terrorists operating in the region face either imprisonment or death.

The remarks came from Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who was responding to a supplementary question posed by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari amid rising concerns over a series of recent terror attacks in the Jammu area.

Rai emphasised the government's unchanging stance, stating, "We have zero tolerance for terrorism, and we will put an end to the terrorist activities that have troubled the region."

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a noticeable uptick in terrorist violence, prompting the remarks. Highlighting recent efforts, Rai revealed that security forces have eliminated 28 terrorists over the past few days. However, he acknowledged that some security personnel have also lost their lives in these operations.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Minister noted that approximately 900 terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir. "Rest assured, terrorists will either find themselves in jail or jahannum (hell)," Rai stated.

Rai contrasted the current government's record with that of the previous UPA government, citing a staggering 7,217 incidents of terrorism between 2004 and 2014. Under the BJP-led administration since 2014, terror incidents have drastically decreased to 2,259 as of July 21 this year, marking a significant 69 percent decrease.

Furthermore, Rai pointed out that the loss of lives among citizens and security personnel has decreased by 67 percent since 2014, emphasizing the effectiveness of current security measures. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now living in a more peaceful environment, with a full guarantee of their security," he concluded.

Despite the encouraging statistics, Rai urged the opposition not to politicize the ongoing situation, acknowledging the unfortunate incidents that have occurred. "These should not have happened," he said, urging collaboration in addressing the issue of terrorism rather than engaging in political disputes.

