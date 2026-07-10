Jaipur woman allegedly plotted mother's murder: ₹7 lakh murder plot for govt job, property; 7 arrested

A 23-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Jaipur allegedly orchestrated the murder of her own mother by hiring contract killers for ₹7 lakh in a bid to secure a government job on compassionate grounds and gain control of family property, police said. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case, while one accused remains at large.

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The victim, 45-year-old Neeraj Sharma, worked as a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in a Jaipur court. She was killed on July 3 in the Pratap Nagar area after a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into her, in what initially appeared to be a fatal road accident. However, CCTV footage later led investigators to suspect it was a carefully planned murder.

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CCTV footage exposed a murder conspiracy

According to Jaipur Police, the accused had monitored Neeraj Sharma's daily routine for nearly a month before executing the attack. Investigators alleged that the conspirators initially used a rented Thar SUV for surveillance before carrying out the final assault with a Scorpio.

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DCP (East) Ranjita Sharma said the case took a dramatic turn after investigators examined CCTV footage.

"When we analysed the CCTV footage, it became clear that this was not a road accident but a planned murder. The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving family members and contract killers," she said.

Motive behind murder

Police alleged that Ayushi Sharma was unhappy after her mother received a compassionate government appointment following the death of her husband around a year ago.

DCP Ranjita Sharma stated that Neeraj Sharma had joined the service as an LDC following her husband's death.

"The daughter wanted the compassionate appointment after her father's death, but the job was given to her mother. There was also a property dispute between the two for the last two to three years," the officer said.

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During interrogation, police claimed Ayushi admitted that she wanted both the government job and the family property, prompting her to allegedly hatch the conspiracy with relatives. These are allegations made by police and are yet to be tested in court.

Contract killing

According to police, Ayushi allegedly conspired with her uncle Mohan Swaroop and cousin Balram alias Ravi. Police claimed they hired Bharatpur resident Hemant Sharma for ₹7 lakh to execute the murder.

On the day of the incident, police said one accused tracked Neeraj Sharma's movements while another waited nearby on a motorcycle. A Scorpio SUV allegedly driven by one of the hired attackers rammed into the victim at nearly 130 kmph, throwing her almost 100 feet before fleeing the scene. The vehicle was later abandoned.

Brother had warned police

The investigation began after Neeraj Sharma's brother, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, lodged a complaint. He alleged that his sister had repeatedly complained of harassment by her daughter and members of her in-laws' family over property disputes and had also received death threats.

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Seven arrested, one still absconding

Police have arrested Ayushi Sharma, Mohan Swaroop, Mohit Sharma, Akash Sharma, Arvind Sharma, Hemant Sharma and Rohit Jatav. Ayushi's cousin, Balram alias Ravi, who the police describe as a key conspirator, is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

