Pune murder case: Police cites lack of evidence, seeks lie detector test of Siya Goyal

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has entered a crucial phase, with Pune Rural Police informing a local court that there is no conclusive evidence identifying who physically pushed the 25-year-old businessman into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. Investigators have now sought permission to conduct a polygraph (lie detector) test on the prime accused, Siya Goyal, in an effort to gather fresh leads.

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During court proceedings, the police admitted that the case currently relies heavily on circumstantial and technical evidence. The remote location of the incident had no CCTV surveillance, and there were no eyewitnesses who saw the fatal fall. Investigators also claim that crucial digital evidence, including phone records and files, may have been deleted before and after the incident, making it difficult to establish exactly who pushed Agarwal.

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According to the prosecution, the lie detector test could help verify statements made by Siya Goyal and uncover concealed information that may lead to additional evidence. However, police acknowledged that the results of a polygraph test are not admissible as direct evidence in court and can only be used to generate investigative leads if the accused voluntarily consents to the examination before a judicial magistrate.

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Ketan Agarwal died after falling into a nearly 400-metre-deep gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. The case was initially registered as an accidental death before investigators converted it into a murder case following forensic findings and subsequent investigation. Police later arrested Siya Goyal, Agarwal's fiancée, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, accusing them of conspiring to kill him ahead of the couple's scheduled wedding.

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Police have already recreated the crime scene multiple times using the accused and a dummy matching Agarwal's body weight to understand the sequence of events. Police are also examining digital devices, browser history, deleted chats, and location data to strengthen the prosecution's case.

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Adding another twist to the probe, police recently revealed that Ketan Agarwal's mobile phone remained with Siya Goyal after his death, prompting police to examine whether evidence was tampered with before the device was recovered.