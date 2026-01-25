Jaishankar hosts US lawmakers to discuss trade, security. Sergio Gor calls talks 'productive'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held discussions with a three-member US Congressional delegation on key aspects of India-US relations, including trade and security, at a time when bilateral ties remain under strain.

The meeting was also attended by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who described the talks as “productive” and said discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in critical areas.

According to Gor, the engagement centred on boosting collaboration across security, trade and critical technologies.

“Just wrapped a productive meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith, and @JimmyPatronis on ways to strengthen US-India partnership for stronger security, expanded trade, and cooperation on critical technologies,” Gor said in a post on X.

The visiting US Congressional delegation comprised Jimmy Patronis, Mike Rogers and Adam Smith. The visit comes at a time when both New Delhi and Washington are seeking to move negotiations forward on a long-pending bilateral trade agreement.

In a social media post, Jaishankar termed the engagement a positive exchange, highlighting the importance of parliamentary-level interactions between the two democracies.

“Discussed various aspects of India-US ties, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Congressional interactions have always been an important facet of our relationship,” he said.

India-US relations have witnessed a significant downturn following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. This included a 25 per cent punitive levy linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil.

While both sides held multiple rounds of negotiations last year to finalise a bilateral trade deal, talks failed to conclude. The delay has largely been attributed to Washington’s demands for greater access to India’s farm and dairy sectors.

Apart from trade-related tensions, ties have also come under strain due to a number of other issues. These include Trump’s claim of having ended the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year, as well as concerns over Washington’s new immigration policy.

Despite these challenges, the latest high-level interaction signals continued efforts by both sides to stabilise and strengthen the India-US partnership.