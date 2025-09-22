Jaishankar meets Rubio in New York, discusses 'bilateral and international issues of current concern'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on September 22 for the first time since President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports in response to Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil, escalating total duties to 50 percent.

The high-stakes meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly at the Lotte New York Palace and addressed “a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern,” according to Jaishankar. The engagement signals an effort to stabilise relations strained by fresh trade penalties and align on shared priorities.

“Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern,” Jaishankar stated via social media following the session. “Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas.”

The diplomatic encounter coincided with parallel efforts to revive trade negotiations. A delegation led by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal began talks with US officials on Monday to finalise a long-pending trade agreement. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed the intent to “achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” reiterating momentum gained during a September 16 visit by US Trade Representative officials to New Delhi.

During that visit, both sides held “positive discussions” and resolved to “intensify efforts” toward sealing the deal, according to the ministry’s statement. The revived trade dialogue reflects a strategic pivot amid rising economic friction and geopolitical recalibrations.

Jaishankar’s last interaction with Rubio occurred in July during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Washington DC. His current visit includes a packed diplomatic schedule through UNGA week, where he will participate in several bilateral and multilateral sessions before delivering India’s national statement at the General Debate on September 27 from the iconic UN podium.

The dual-track diplomatic and economic outreach underscores India’s attempt to balance strategic autonomy with deepening ties to Washington, even as trade tensions threaten broader alignment.

(With inputs from PTI)