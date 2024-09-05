'Jamaat people are coming every day': Himachal minister sounds alarm over illegal migrants, mosque in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh's Minister of Rural Development Anirudh Singh has made serious revelation about illegal migrants in the Himalayan state. Speaking in the Assembly, Singh on Wednesday said the tension was rising in some areas due to rapid construction by illegal migrants who he suggested could be Rohingya and people from Bangladesh.



"What kind of situation is developing in the state? New people are coming in every day...People from the Jamaat are arriving, and there's no trace of where they are coming from. Are they Rohingyas? I personally know 1-2 people who have come from Bangladesh. They should be verified," he said in his speech in Hindi.

Presented some concerning facts during the Vidhan Sabha Session regarding the illegal construction of a mosque in Shimla. #Shimla #HimachalPradesh #Sanjauli pic.twitter.com/IrfiSlugPt — Anirudh Singh (@anirudhsinghMLA) September 4, 2024



The minister also referred to rising street vendors from a community and said that street vending permits should be given to only bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh. Currently, 190 people are registered. So how did the number become 1,900, sir? You can go to any market, and there is hardly any space for people to walk. I request you to remove them and verify the 190 people," he said while referring to a specific market.



Singh also demanded an investigation into the construction of Shimla's Sanjauli Masjid. He highlighted the alleged illegal construction of the mosque had led to tensions in the area. The minister questioned if permission was taken from the administration before opening the mosque. "They started construction without approval. It was an illegal structure. First, one floor was built, then the rest followed," he said. "They have a habit of engaging in illegal activities. They built a 5-storey mosque. This entire matter should be investigated."

On the 7th day of Monsoon Session of Vidhan Sabha,

discussion held over illegal construction by the people of a particular community in Shimla and concerns arising due to increasing number of illegal migrants entering #HimachalPradesh. #Shimla #Sanjauli pic.twitter.com/hAq2CGk4Xg — Anirudh Singh (@anirudhsinghMLA) September 4, 2024

The minister flagged that thefts in the Sanjauli market area were on the rise and that there were concerns about love jihad. "It has become difficult for women to walk in the Sanjauli market, and thefts are occurring...Love Jihad is another serious issue that needs attention and is dangerous for our state and country. Fights are taking place," he said.



Congress MLA Harish Janartha, however, interjected and said there was no tension in the area. Janartha said the mosque was originally built before 1960 and three additional storeys were "illegally" added in 2010 on Waqf Board land.



The minister countered him, saying the construction began in 2010, not 1960. "I have all records and will place it before the House." Referring to the mosque, he said: "The case was ongoing in 2010. The surprising thing is that by 2019, the illegal construction of four additional floors had already been completed."

"When the case was ongoing in 2010, how was a four-story building constructed by 2019? Where was the administration? Why wasn't it demolished? Today, the report states that over 6,300 square feet of illegal construction has been built. It's a matter of shame. In 2023, the corporation is realising that the person attending the hearing has nothing to do with it."

Singh also said that illegal migrants come and obtain licenses for street shops, and then go to court, claiming they cannot be removed. "First, they arrive, settle down, then obtain a street vendor's license. Then they go to court saying, 'You cannot remove the street vendors.' Action should be taken against unauthorized people who come from outside and set up on PWD roads."

"Govt. should verify people entering Himachal from other states. A law should be passed reserving street vending permits exclusively for bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh. This will help safeguard local livelihoods and promote fairness," the minister said.