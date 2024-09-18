J&K Elections 2024: Record voting in phase 1; highest 77% turnout in Kishtwar, 69% in Doda

Jammu and Kashmir, the region which has gone to polls today, has witnessed a mammoth 58.19% voter turnout overall. In the phase 1, being held today, 24 out of the 90 Assembly constituencies have gone to polls, with over 23 lakh voters all ready to decide the destiny of 219 candidates.

As per Election Commission data, while the overall voter turnout percentage stood at 58.19 till 5pm, some regions of the valley saw turnout of more than 70%, such as that of Kishtwar. Similarly, Doda saw a turnout of 69.33%.

This is the first time that the troubled region has witnessed elections in the last 10 years and also the first since the Narendra Modi-led government, during its second term, abrogated the controversial Article 370, which had granted special privileges to the valley.

In the morning today, PM Modi had taken to social media to wish the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.”

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, earlier today said that she and her party has emerged victorious from the Bijbehara constituency, a traditional stronghold of the Mufti family.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cautioned voters about the rising number of Independent candidates, warning that their presence could potentially "fragment votes and divide the electorate." Abdullah expressed concern that many of these Independents are contesting in Kashmir and suggested that this might be a deliberate attempt to create division among voters. He urged the public to be vigilant and avoid splitting their votes in order to maintain electoral unity.



