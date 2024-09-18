'An insult to Jammu and Kashmir...': Rahul Gandhi urges voter participation for INDIA in phase 1 of assembly polls

As Jammu and Kashmir set off for the first phase of assembly polls on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called on the people of the union territory to vote for the INDIA bloc. He emphasised that each vote would be a step towards reclaiming their rights and fostering employment opportunities within the region.

This assembly election marks a significant milestone, as it is the first to be held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, which stripped the state of its special status. Voting is currently underway in 24 constituencies across seven districts of the Union Territory, representing the first phase of a three-phase electoral process.

Gandhi took to social media platform X to convey his message. "My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today the first phase of voting is being held. For the first time in the history of the country, a state's statehood has been taken away and it has been made a Union Territory - this is a violation of all your constitutional rights, an insult to Jammu and Kashmir," he wrote.

He urged voters to recognise the importance of their participation, stating, "Your every vote for INDIA will ensure the return of your rights, will bring employment, will make women strong, will bring you out of the 'era of injustice'...will make Jammu and Kashmir prosperous again." Gandhi encouraged citizens to leave their homes and vote, highlighting the democratic right they possess.

This election is historic not only as the first conducted in Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory but also as the first assembly poll in a decade. The abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, had previously divided the region into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In the first phase of voting, over 23 lakh eligible voters are seeking to elect among 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, vying for 24 assembly seats—eight in three districts of the Jammu region and 16 across four districts in the Kashmir valley.

Subsequent phases of voting are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.

Until 11 am, the UT recorded a voter turnout of 26.72 per cent. The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

According to officials, the maximum voting percentage among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Pahalgam at 31.62 per cent. It was followed by Kokernag (ST) at 29 per cent, and D H Pora at 27.74 per cent.

The lowest -- 16.9 per cent -- was recorded in Anantnag, they said.

Overall in Jammu and Kashmir, the Inderwal seat in the Jammu region recorded the highest poll percentage of 40.36 per cent.