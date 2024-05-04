scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Jammu & Kashmir: 5 soldiers injured after terrorists open fire on IAF vehicle in Poonch

Feedback

Jammu & Kashmir: 5 soldiers injured after terrorists open fire on IAF vehicle in Poonch

A unit of the Rashtriya Rifles has started conducting cordon and search operations in the area.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
A unit of the Rashtriya Rifles has started conducting cordon and search operations in the area A unit of the Rashtriya Rifles has started conducting cordon and search operations in the area

On Saturday, militants fired at two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, injuring at least five soldiers.

A unit of the Rashtriya Rifles has started conducting cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been safely secured within the air base in the vicinity of Shahsitar.

The attack happened in Sanai village, Surankote. Additional troops from the Indian Army and police were quickly sent to the area to gather more information.

The vehicles were safely kept within the airbase near Shahsitar. Further details are still awaited.

"An IAF vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are presently underway in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

 

The injured soldiers were flown to Command Hospital in Udhampur for medical treatment.

Published on: May 04, 2024, 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement