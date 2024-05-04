Jammu & Kashmir: 5 soldiers injured after terrorists open fire on IAF vehicle in Poonch

On Saturday, militants fired at two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, injuring at least five soldiers.

A unit of the Rashtriya Rifles has started conducting cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been safely secured within the air base in the vicinity of Shahsitar.

The attack happened in Sanai village, Surankote. Additional troops from the Indian Army and police were quickly sent to the area to gather more information.

Further details are still awaited.

"An IAF vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are presently underway in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

The injured soldiers were flown to Command Hospital in Udhampur for medical treatment.