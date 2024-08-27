Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases third list of 29 candidates, Devinder Singh Rana to contest from Nagrota

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its third list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The party has fielded Devinder Singh Rana from Nagrota.

The BJP has fielded Baldev Raj Sharma from the Mata Vaishno Devi seat. Earlier, Rohit Dubey was given ticket from this seat but that first list was withdrawn.

List of BJP candidates for J&K Polls 2024

Habbakadal: Ashok Bhat

Gulabgarh: Akram Chaudhary

Reasi: Kuldeep Raj Dubey

Mata Vaishno Devi: Baldev Raj Sharma

Kalakote-Sunderbani: Thakur Randhir Singh

Budhal: Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali

Thannamandi: Iqbal Malik

Surankote: Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari

Poonch Haveli: Chowdhary Abdul Ghani

Mendhar: Murtaza Khan

Udhampur West: Pawan Gupta

Chenani: Balwant Singh Mankotia

Ramnagar: Sunil Bhardwaj

Bani: Jeevan Lal

Billawar: Satish Sharma

Basohli: Darshan Singh

Jasrota: Rajiv Jasrotia

Hiranagar: Vijay Kumar Sharma

Ramgarh: Devinder Kumar Maniyal

Samba: Surjit Singh Slathia

Vijaypur: Chandra Prakash Ganga

Suchetgarh: Gharu Ram Bhagat

RS Pura-Jammu South: Narinder Singh Raina

Jammu East: Yudhvir Sethi

Nagrota: Devinder Singh Rana

Jammu West: Arvind Gupta

Jammu North: Sham Lal Sharma

Akhnoor: Mohan Lal Bhagat

Chhamb: Rajeev Sharma

In the first list that came out on Monday, the saffron party named 15 candidates for seats going to polls in Phase 1 on September 18. The BJP, which has major presence in the Jammu region, has also fielded candidates for a few seats in the Kashmir Valley, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag.