Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases third list of 29 candidates, Devinder Singh Rana to contest from Nagrota

The BJP has fielded Devinder Singh Rana from Nagrota.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its third list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The party has fielded Devinder Singh Rana from Nagrota.

The BJP has fielded Baldev Raj Sharma from the Mata Vaishno Devi seat. Earlier, Rohit Dubey was given ticket from this seat but that first list was withdrawn. 

List of BJP candidates for J&K Polls 2024 

Habbakadal: Ashok Bhat
Gulabgarh: Akram Chaudhary
Reasi: Kuldeep Raj Dubey
Mata Vaishno Devi: Baldev Raj Sharma
Kalakote-Sunderbani: Thakur Randhir Singh
Budhal: Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali
Thannamandi: Iqbal Malik
Surankote: Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari
Poonch Haveli: Chowdhary Abdul Ghani
Mendhar: Murtaza Khan

Udhampur West: Pawan Gupta
Chenani: Balwant Singh Mankotia
Ramnagar: Sunil Bhardwaj
Bani: Jeevan Lal
Billawar: Satish Sharma
Basohli: Darshan Singh
Jasrota: Rajiv Jasrotia
Hiranagar: Vijay Kumar Sharma
Ramgarh: Devinder Kumar Maniyal
Samba: Surjit Singh Slathia
Vijaypur: Chandra Prakash Ganga
Suchetgarh: Gharu Ram Bhagat
RS Pura-Jammu South: Narinder Singh Raina
Jammu East: Yudhvir Sethi 
Nagrota: Devinder Singh Rana
Jammu West: Arvind Gupta 
Jammu North: Sham Lal Sharma 
Akhnoor: Mohan Lal Bhagat
Chhamb: Rajeev Sharma 

In the first list that came out on Monday, the saffron party named 15 candidates for seats going to polls in Phase 1 on September 18. The BJP, which has major presence in the Jammu region, has also fielded candidates for a few seats in the Kashmir Valley, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag. 

 

Published on: Aug 27, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
