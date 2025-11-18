'I take 100% responsibility': Prashant Kishor on Jan Suraaj's debacle in Bihar polls, to observe a day-long silent fast on Nov 20

Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor has openly acknowledged his party's defeat in the Bihar elections and taken full responsibility for the outcome. Addressing the media, Kishor stated, "We made an honest effort, but it was completely unsuccessful. There's no harm in admitting this. Forget about systemic change; we couldn't even bring about a change in power. But we certainly played some role in changing Bihar's politics," he said at a press meet.

Kishor admitted shortcomings in the party's approach and communication with voters. He remarked, "There must have been some mistake in our efforts, in our thinking, in the way we explained that the public had not elected us. If the public did not show faith in us, then the responsibility for that is completely mine. I take that responsibility 100 per cent on myself, that I could not win the faith of the people of Bihar."

He further reflected on his inability to effectively convey the party's message. "I failed to explain to the people of Bihar the basis on which they should vote and why they should create a new system. Therefore, as atonement, I will observe a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20th... We may have made mistakes, but we have not committed any crime," he stated.

The Jan Suraaj Party contested 238 seats in the Bihar election but failed to win a single constituency. Despite a significant campaign, the party could not translate its efforts into electoral success, marking a setback for Kishor, who had been touted as a potential disruptor in state politics.

Kishor also addressed his previous comments on the performance of the JD(U) party, reiterating his stance. "People are talking a lot about my remark on JD(U) winning 25 seats - I still stand by it. If Nitish Kumar transfers the Rs 2 lakh he promised to 1.5 crore women and proves he didn’t win by buying votes, I will retire from politics without any Ifs and Buts," he said.

The outcome for the Jan Suraaj Party came amid a decisive victory for the NDA, which secured a three-fourth majority in the Bihar assembly. The party's inability to secure any seats stands in contrast to the strong performance of established political players.

Despite the setback, Kishor expressed determination to continue his political journey. "I will work twice as hard as you've seen me work over the past three years and put in all my energy. There's no question of backing down. There's no turning back until I fulfil my resolve to make Bihar better," he affirmed.