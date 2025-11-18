Bihar elections: Both JD(U), BJP stake a claim for Speaker’s chair, say sources

Deliberations to finalise the composition of Bihar's new NDA government have intensified, with both the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) seeking control of the Assembly Speaker’s post. Sources indicate that a meeting scheduled for Tuesday in New Delhi will focus on this issue alongside key ministerial allocations. The Speaker’s role is regarded as pivotal in determining the balance of power between the coalition partners.

According to India Today sources, both the BJP and the JD(U) are strongly staking their claim to the Assembly Speaker’s chair, with the BJP in particular reportedly determined to retain the post at all costs.

In the previous Assembly, BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav held the Speaker post, while Narendra Narayan Yadav of the JD(U) served as Deputy Speaker.

The process for the formation of the new NDA government in Bihar began on Monday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and recommended the dissolution of the outgoing assembly with effect from November 19.

Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, will meet the governor again on Wednesday to tender his resignation along with a letter of support from all other constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). JD(U) sources said Kumar would be elected legislature party leader on November 19, a day before taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time at a programme at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Other ministers of the new cabinet are also expected to be sworn in during the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top NDA leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, hectic lobbying is underway among NDA partners to finalise the allocation of cabinet berths, the JD(U) sources said. The new cabinet is likely to include five to six fresh faces from the BJP and JD(U), they added.

Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JD(U) state chief and Mahnar seat winner, is likely to be inducted into the new cabinet. Along with the JD(U) and the BJP, Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV), Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM-S, and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM will also be part of the new cabinet, the sources said.

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar with its tally crossing 200 seats of the 243-member assembly. The Chief Minister met the governor immediately after the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing government and apprised him of the decision recommending dissolution of the assembly from November 19.