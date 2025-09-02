Jets, missiles, drones: China to flaunt new weapons in largest-ever parade on Wednesday

China will showcase its most advanced fighter jets, missiles, tanks, and electronic warfare systems for the first time at what officials describe as the country's largest-ever military parade on Wednesday. The event, to be held at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, will commemorate the 80th anniversary of China’s victory against "Japanese aggression" in World War II. The parade would be attended by 26 foreign leaders.

Among those expected are Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and heads of state from Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and Central Asia. From India's neighbourhood, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, Nepal's Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli, and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will attend.

Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim appearing together in Beijing has been widely seen as a message to Washington. US President Donald Trump has attempted to court both Putin and Kim in the past, but their joint presence alongside Xi highlights Beijing's strategic push. Their meeting comes just after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Xi and Putin, against the backdrop of Trump imposing 50 per cent tariffs on India for Russian oil purchases.

The parade has triggered diplomatic friction with Japan, which urged world leaders not to attend, prompting a formal protest from Beijing. China has positioned the event as a rival to the rare US military parade held in June, aimed at boosting Xi's profile while showcasing the strength of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Wu Zeke, senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, told state-run Xinhua that the parade will highlight new-generation armaments. "All the armaments to be displayed are domestically made and in active service," Wu said. He confirmed the display would include fourth-generation tanks and aircraft, hypersonic missiles, unmanned intelligence systems, directed-energy weapons, and electronic jamming systems.

Wu added that the equipment would demonstrate China's "strategic deterrence capability" and readiness for "future wars." "With a high level of informatisation and intelligence, the weapons and equipment to be displayed will fully demonstrate the capability of the Chinese armed forces to adapt to sci-tech development and the evolution of war forms, and to win future wars," he said. "The display will fully demonstrate the Chinese military’s strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, as well as to uphold world peace."