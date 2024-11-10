Jharkhand: Campaigning for 43 seats to end tomorrow; List of constituencies up for grabs in Phase 1

Campaigning is set to conclude tomorrow for the first phase of polling in Jharkhand, where 43 assembly constituencies will head to the polls on November 13. High-profile seats in this phase include Seraikella, Ranchi, Jamshedpur West, Jaganathpur, and Jamshedpur East.

Among the significant contests, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren is running from Seraikella. Soren, known for his strong influence among tribal voters, joined the BJP earlier this year after expressing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In Ranchi, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded its sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji.

Meanwhile, Congress's Health Minister Banna Gupta is in a competitive race in Jamshedpur West against Janata Dal (United) leader Saryu Roy, who famously defeated then Chief Minister Raghubar Das in the 2019 election.

Jamshedpur East will witness a face-off between Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar and BJP’s Purnima Das Sahu. In Jaganathpur, the BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is set to challenge Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku.

List of constituencies in Jharkhand Phase 1

1. Kodarma

2. Barkatha

3. Barhi

4. Barkagaon

5. Hazaribagh

6. Simaria (SC)

7. Chatra (SC)

8. Baharagora

9. Ghatsila (ST)

10. Potka (ST)

11. Jugsalai (SC)

12. Jamshedpur East

13. Jamshedpur West

14. Ichagarh

15. Seraikella (ST)

16. Chaibasa (ST)

17. Majhgaon (ST)

18. Jaganathpur (ST)

19. Manoharpur (ST)

20. Chakradharpur (ST)

21. Kharsawan (ST)

22. Tamar (ST)

23. Torpa (ST)

24. Khunti (ST)

25. Ranchi

26. Hatia

27. Kanke (SC)

28. Mandar (ST)

29. Sisai (ST)

30. Gumla (ST)

31. Bishunpur (ST)

32. Simdega (ST)

33. Kolebira (ST)

34. Lohardaga (ST)

35. Manika (ST)

36. Latehar (SC)

37. Panki

38. Daltonganj

39. Bishrampur

40. Chhatarpur (SC)

41. Hussainabad

42. Garhwa

43. Bhawanathpur

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a major roadshow in Ranchi, starting from OTC Ground and concluding at New Market Chowk. He also addressed rallies in Bokaro and Gumla, where he criticized the Congress for allegedly attempting to sow division among Jharkhand’s backward communities for political gain. Modi urged Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and Adivasi communities to remain united, stating, "They will remain safe if they remain united."

For the upcoming elections, the BJP is contesting 68 seats, while its allies All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is contesting 10, Janata Dal (United) 2, and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) 1. The LJP has fielded a candidate in Chatra, which will vote on November 13.