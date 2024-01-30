Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren appears in Ranchi following reports of him going ‘missing’

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has returned to his official residence in Ranchi after hours of uncertainty about his location, according to a source within the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Chief Minister has reportedly held a meeting with the ruling alliance MLAs, who have been instructed to remain in the state capital. The JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) form the ruling alliance in Jharkhand.

The meeting that took place this afternoon, addressed the current political situation in Jharkhand. The session was also planned to discuss the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) upcoming interrogation of the Chief Minister, scheduled for Wednesday.

His wife, Kalpana Soren, was also present in the meeting amid speculation that she would take over from him in the event of his arrest by the ED.

Soren has consented to give his statement on January 31 at 1 pm at his home, as stated in an email to the ED.

On Monday, the federal agency conducted a 13-hour search at the JMM leader's 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence in south Delhi, as part of an investigation into a suspected land deal in Jharkhand. The ED seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV, and several documents deemed 'incriminating' from Soren's Delhi residence.

JMM has alleged that the agency’s action against Soren was “unconstitutional”. “The Chief Minister went to Delhi for some personal work and he will be back. But, the ED action is uncalled for and unconstitutional. It seems that the move is politically motivated. Soren has nothing to do with the case,” alleged JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

(With PTI inputs)

