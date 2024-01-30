Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren still ‘untraceable’, party MLAs to hold meeting in Ranchi today

All the lawmakers of the ruling alliance, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, have been urgently summoned to the city of Ranchi. With the looming threat of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's potential arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land fraud case, the alliance has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to deliberate on the political scenario currently gripping the state. The primary focus of this assembly will be to formulate a well-thought-out strategy to counteract the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the land case, scheduled for Wednesday.

According to Vinod Kumar Singh, general secretary and spokesperson of the JMM, the purpose of this meeting is to devise a comprehensive plan of action. "They will meet on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action," Singh said.

CM Soren has agreed to record his statement in connection with the alleged land scam at his official residence in Ranchi. However, whether Soren has returned to the city or not remains a mystery, as Singh remained tight-lipped when questioned about his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan emphasiSed the importance of upholding the law and order. "Nobody is above the law. We have to work within the Constitution. We want law and order to be maintained," the Governor said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed within a 100-meter radius of Soren's official residence, Raj Bhavan, and the ED office in Ranchi.

Stirring tensions further, the legislators of the JMM, steadfast in their support for the Chief Minister, spent a late night at his official residence in Delhi. This came after an unexpected visit from an ED team, seeking to question Soren in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged land fraud case.

The ED had previously interrogated Soren at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20, and has since issued nine summons to him for further questioning. Remarkably, Soren has evaded all nine summonses, leaving the officials to claim he is "missing" and unreachable.

However, Soren, who had departed for Delhi on January 27, sent an email to the agency expressing his agreement to a fresh round of questioning on January 31, scheduled at his Ranchi residence.

The JMM vehemently denounced the actions of the ED, deeming them "unconstitutional." Supriyo Bhattacharya, the general secretary and spokesperson of the JMM, argued that the Chief Minister's involvement in the case is baseless and purely politically motivated.

Meanwhile, an intense standoff ensued at Soren's Delhi residence. The ED officials camped outside for a staggering 13 hours, meticulously searching the premises. Ultimately, with Soren's absence, they were forced to depart, seizing his luxurious BMW car and a bag filled with crucial documents.

