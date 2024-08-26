scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
J&K assembly elections: BJP withdraws first list hours after releasing names of 44 candidates

Feedback

J&K assembly elections: BJP withdraws first list hours after releasing names of 44 candidates

J&K assembly elections: BJP is expected to announce a new list of candidates after it withdrew the first list within hours of announcing it.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Jammu and Kashmir elections: BJP withdraws its first list Jammu and Kashmir elections: BJP withdraws its first list

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that announced its first list for the state's upcoming assembly elections on Monday morning, withdrew it within hours. As per reports, a fresh list of candidates is expected for the state's elections. 

The party, before withdrawing the list, had fielded 15 candidates for the first phase on September 18, 10 for the second phase on September 25 and 19 for the third phase on October 1. However, prominent names such as Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, and former Deputy Chief Ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, were given a miss in the first list.

Related Articles

The results of the J&K assembly elections would be declared on October 4.

BJP, in the now-deleted list, had fielded two Kashmiri Pandit candidates, Vir Saraf from Anantnag East-Shangus and Ashok Bhat from Habbakadal, and only one woman candidate, Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar. The party fielded four Dalit candidates from the four SC reserved seats.

BJP's Central Election Committee met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the upcoming polls. In the last assembly elections held in 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats. The party is making all-out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has tied up with the National Conference, especially in the Jammu region, a BJP bastion since 2014.

Published on: Aug 26, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement