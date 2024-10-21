J&K terror attack: Doctor, 6 labourers killed in attack on Srinagar-Leh national highway; Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi condemn attack

A terrorist attack at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu & Kashmir's Ganderbal district left seven people, including a doctor and six labourers, dead on Sunday evening, officials confirmed.

The attack occurred when workers, including locals and non-locals, had returned to their camp after their shift at the construction site in Gund. Officials believe two or more terrorists ambushed the site, opening indiscriminate fire on the group.

Related Articles

Two labourers died on the spot, while the others, along with a doctor, succumbed to injuries later. Five more victims are currently receiving medical treatment for serious injuries. The deceased have been identified as Dr. Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla, and Gurmeet Singh, news agency PTI reported.

Security forces quickly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers. Senior officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V. K. Birdi, reached the site to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly condemned the incident, promising strict action against those responsible. "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is an act of cowardice. Those responsible will face the harshest response from our security forces," Shah said on X (formerly Twitter).

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was sworn in just days ago, expressed sorrow and concern over the attack. "The casualty figures may rise as several injured workers have been shifted to SKIMS, Srinagar, for treatment," he said, offering condolences to the victims' families.

In a separate statement, Abdullah described the attack as a "dastardly" act targeting non-local workers involved in essential infrastructure development.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack, assuring citizens that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. "Security forces have been given complete freedom to act," Sinha declared in a message on X.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti described the attack as "senseless violence," adding, "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families." People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone called the incident "an insane act of madness" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed grief over the killings. In a message on X, she called the act "a crime against humanity," condemning the use of violence to spread fear. "The entire nation stands united against such atrocities," she said, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra expressed concern that such incidents could further destabilize the region. He urged the government to strengthen security measures for vulnerable workers.

This latest attack comes just days after the bullet-riddled body of a Bihar-based labourer was found in Shopian district, raising concerns about the safety of non-local workers in Jammu and Kashmir.