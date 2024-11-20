Jolt to BVA: Its Dahanu assembly candidate Suresh Padvi joins BJP 

In a significant political development, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) candidate Suresh Padvi from the Dahanu assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Palghar district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Padvi announced his decision to support the BJP's candidate, Vinod Medha, in the contest.

"I discussed the matter with BJP's district office-bearers and officially joined the party today. I announce my support to the BJP candidate in Dahanu," Padvi stated.

The Dahanu constituency is currently represented by Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Vinod Nikole, who is seeking re-election. The BVA, founded by Hitendra Thakur, had three MLAs in the outgoing assembly. Padvi's defection is seen as a setback for the party ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, polling is underway in Maharashtra. After a sluggish start, voter turnout in the state started to pick up, reaching 45.53 per cent by 3.00 pm in the single-phase assembly elections. A naxal hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 62.99 per cent, while the district of Thane recorded the lowest voter turnout of 38.94 per cent and Mumbai city recorded 39.34 per cent till 3 pm, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 40.89 per cent, Nagpur 44.45 per cent, Aurangabad 47.05 per cent, Pune 41.70 per cent, Nashik 46.86 per cent, Satara 49.82 per cent, Dhule 47.62 per cent, Palghar 46.82 per cent, Ratnagiri 50.04 per cent, Nanded 42.87 per cent and Latur 48.34 per cent.