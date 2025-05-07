Former defence minister AK Antony called Operation Sindoor “just the beginning”. He said the army would take steps to eliminate the terror camps established behind Pakistan Army positions. This comes after the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

"It's just the beginning. I am sure the Indian military will take steps to eliminate the terror camps established behind Pakistan Army positions along the border," said Antony, who served as the defence minister for nearly a decade. "The government has given them clearance. How and when the operation is executed is the military’s prerogative. They have already initiated the necessary steps…I have full faith in the Indian forces. The beginning is promising, and I believe there will be more anti-terror operations in the days ahead."

The Indian government said it exercised its right to respond to and prevent further cross-border attacks, such as the recent incident in Pahalgam. The focus was on dismantling terror infrastructure and disabling terrorists, it said in a statement made during a media briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofia Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

The Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. These military strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, carried out two weeks after the Pahalgam attack.

Foreign Secretary Misri described the actions as measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible. He referred to the United Nations Security Council's press statement on the Pahalgam attack, which emphasised the need to hold those responsible accountable. Misri stated that India's latest actions should be viewed in this context.

Misri highlighted the necessity of bringing the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 attack to justice. He criticised Pakistan for failing to take demonstrable steps against terrorist infrastructure on its territory, instead resorting to denial and allegations. He noted that intelligence monitoring indicated impending attacks against India, necessitating a response to deter and preempt further incidents.