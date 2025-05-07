Operation Sindoor: India destroys Muridke terror camp where Ajmal Kasab, David Headley trained; see visuals 

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday struck nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), including the Muridke facility where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley — key figures in the 2008 Mumbai attacks — received training.

Presenting visuals from the strikes, Col. Sofiya Qureshi said: "The videos show destroyed terror camps, including from the Muridke where those involved in the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks – Ajmal Kasab and David Headley – received their training."

She confirmed that no military installation was targeted, and till now there were no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan.

Col. Sofiya Qureshi says, "No military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan." pic.twitter.com/zoESwND7XD — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

The cross-border action, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen dead. According to top security sources, the strikes neutralised over 80 terrorists, with the most significant hits in Bahawalpur and Muridke, killing 25–30 terrorists at each site.

The Muridke target was Masjid wa Markaz Taiba, the ideological headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), often labelled the "terror nursery" of Pakistan. Another major target was the Markaz Subhan Allah camp in Bahawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. "Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed...The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives."

Reinforcing the rationale behind the operation, Col. Sofiya Qureshi added: "Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and destroyed."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the group behind the attack, The Resistance Front, which took responsibility of the terror strike in Pahalgam, is a front for UN proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. He revealed that "investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have brought out the communication notes of terrorists in and to Pakistan."

On the barbarity of the Pahalgam massacre, Misri stated: "The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir."

Justifying India's military response, Misri added that it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack be brought to justice. "Despite a fortnight having passed, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan against terrorists' infrastructure in its area."

"Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent, and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure."