K Kavitha sent to jail till April 9 in Delhi excise policy case

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9. Earlier today, she was brought to the Rouse Avenue court at the end of her ED custody in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case. She said: "This is not a money laundering case, but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out clean."

Kavitha was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on March 15.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for favour in granting liquor licences to do business in Delhi.

In its plea seeking an extension of her custodial remand by five days, the ED on Saturday said Kavitha was interrogated, confronted with statements of four people, and questioned based on the findings during the investigation.

She was also confronted with a forensic report showing the formatting of her mobile phone data during the probe. Her cell phone data was being analysed, it said. "During the search conducted at the premises of the arrestee (Kavitha) on March 15, a mobile device belonging to Meka Saran (her nephew) has been seized. He was called two times to appear before the investigation. However, he has failed to appear before the investigation."

The probe agency said the investigation in the last week revealed that Saran was involved in the transfer or utilisation of the proceeds of crime."Since he is in possession of information relevant for the investigation in the case and he is not cooperating with the investigation, Search is being conducted at his premises (in Hyderabad on Saturday)," the plea said.

It said Saran is a "close relative" of the Kavitha and that he was present in her house when ED conducted the raid.