K Kavitha sent to ED custody till Mar 23 by Delhi Court in liquor case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K Kavitha, has been remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for seven days, i.e. till March 23 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, termed her arrest as illegal at the Rose Avenue court in New Delhi.



Her lawyer also accused the ED of violating Supreme Court guidelines during her arrest. Last week, simultaneous raids were conducted by the ED and Income Tax Department at her residence in Hyderabad. Kavitha had received past notices from both departments, instructing her to provide her statements. However, she appealed to the Supreme Court against these instructions and refused to comply.



According to the ED's chargesheet, Kavitha allegedly belonged to a 'South Group' that offered INR 100 crore in bribery to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This was reportedly in exchange for undue benefits under the since annulled Delhi excise policy. Kavitha has fervently denied these accusations, branding the ED notices as "Modi notices". Three AAP leaders, namely Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair, are currently imprisoned in connection with the case.



On December 1, 2022, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team recorded Kavitha's statement at her Hyderabad residence. The following day, the CBI served her notice under CrPC section 160, instructing her to participate in the probe slated for December 6. This forms part of the CBI's investigation into allegations of corruption in the Delhi Government's now-repealed excise policy.



Kavitha, 46, currently finds herself at the centre of controversy following her party's loss to Congress in the November 2023 Assembly elections. After her involvement in the Telangana separate state movement, Kavitha entered electoral politics in 2014. She contested from the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency and achieved a landslide victory over Congress's two-time MP, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, by a margin of 1,67,184 votes.