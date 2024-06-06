scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut claims that a CISF official hit her at the Chandigarh airport: Sources

As Ranaut was making her way to the airport boarding area to catch the UK707 aircraft to Delhi, she claimed that Kulwinder Kaur, a CISF official, slapped her.

Bollywood star Kangna Ranaut, who is the BJP's MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, said on Thursday that she was slapped by a CISF security officer at Chandigarh Airport on her way to Delhi.

As Ranaut was making her way to the airport boarding area to catch the UK707 aircraft to Delhi, she claimed that Kulwinder Kaur, a CISF official, slapped her.

Kangna met with senior authorities, including CISF Director General Nina Singh, upon her arrival in Delhi, and briefed them on the event.

Kulwinder, the policeman, has been arrested and brought to the CISF Commandant Office to be questioned.

Published on: Jun 06, 2024, 5:31 PM IST
