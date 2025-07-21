Kanwar Yatra 2025: List of routes to avoid till Shivratri on July 23. Check details here

With the annual Kanwar Yatra entering its peak, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory, announcing key road closures and diversions across the National Capital Region. In anticipation of large crowds of devotees, especially Dak Kanwariyas, major restrictions will be in place from 21 July to 23 July 2025, ahead of Shivratri.

The advisory confirms that Agra Canal Road (Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad) will remain completely closed to general vehicular traffic during this period. Significant congestion is also expected on the Kalindi Kunj–Yamuna Bridge Road, prompting authorities to urge motorists to avoid the stretch entirely.

Roads Closed /To Avoid (21–23 July):

⦁ Agra Canal Road / Eco Park Road – completely closed for vehicular movement.

⦁ Kalindi Kunj–Yamuna Bridge Road – may experience intermittent closures and heavy congestion.

For vehicles travelling from Noida towards Delhi/Faridabad, the following alternative routes are advised:

⦁ Road No.13 from Kalindi Kunj junction

⦁ Turn left towards Mathura Road / Faridabad Bypass Road

⦁ Proceed to your destination

Movement of emergency vehicles (ambulances, fire services, police) will be allowed wherever required.

However, these vehicles are advised to avoid the affected stretches unless absolutely necessary.

Public Advisory:

⦁ Plan journey in advance, especially if travelling to hospitals, railway stations, or airports.

⦁ Use public transport wherever possible.

⦁ Follow on-ground traffic personnel and instructions for diversions.

General Instructions:

⦁ Residents and commuters are requested to stay informed about real-time traffic conditions via advisories issued by Delhi Traffic Police.

⦁ Motorists are urged to avoid non-essential travel on restricted routes and cooperate with officials on duty.