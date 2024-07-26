‘Proactive measure to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage’: UP govt defends name display order along Kanwar Yatra route in Supreme Court

The Uttar Pradesh government firmly defended its order on display of owners’ names on eateries along the Kanwar yatra route in the Supreme Court. In a submission before the court on July 25, the state government opposed the petitions challenging its directive stating that it was issued to ensure a peaceful and orderly pilgrimage.

In a detailed submission to the Supreme Court, the state government explained that the order was issued in response to complaints received from Kanwariyas regarding confusion caused by the names of the shops and eateries.

“Past incidents have shown that misunderstandings regarding the type of food being sold have led to tensions and disturbances. The directives are a proactive measure to avoid such situations,” it said.

The state government in its affidavit added that the order doesn’t impose any ban on business of food sellers, barring restrictions on sale of non-veg food, and shopkeepers are “free to conduct their business as usual”.

The directive to display the names of owners is “merely an additional measure” to ensure transparency and keep any potential confusion at bay.

In its submission, the state government also stated that even “small confusions” related to the food that the Kanwariyas are served has the potential to “hurt their religious sentiments and can lead to flare-ups, especially in a communally sensitive region like Muzaffarnagar.

“It is imperative to take preventive measures that ensure a peaceful and harmonious pilgrimage,” the state government informed the top court.

On July 22, the Supreme Court issued an interim order on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s diktat making the display of owners’ name on eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route mandatory. The directive was stayed till July 26.

The petitions were filed after Muzaffarnagar police asked all food joints along the route to prominently display names of owners. “This is being done to ensure there is no confusion among kanwariyas, and no allegations are raised in the future, leading to a law and order situation,” the cops said. Later, the directive was issued for the entire state.

The opposition has targetted the government calling the directive ‘anti-muslim’ and aimed at creating divisions within the society.

Devotees across the nation began their Kanwar Yatra on July 22, on the occasion of the first Monday of ‘Sawan’.