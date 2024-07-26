Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court retains interim stay on UP, Uttarakhand government orders on name display outside shops

The Supreme Court on July 26 continued its interim order of staying directives issued by the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route should display the names of the owners outside their shops. The apex court was hearing pleas by TMC MP Mahua Moitra others challenging the directives.

In a submission before the Supreme Court on July 25, the Uttar Pradesh government firmly defended its order on display of owners’ names on eateries along the Kanwar yatra route, while opposing the petitions challenging its directive stating that it was issued to ensure a peaceful and orderly pilgrimage.

In a detailed submission to the Supreme Court, the state government explained that the order was issued in response to complaints received from Kanwariyas regarding confusion caused by the names of the shops and eateries.

“Past incidents have shown that misunderstandings regarding the type of food being sold have led to tensions and disturbances. The directives are a proactive measure to avoid such situations,” it said.

The state government in its affidavit added that the order doesn’t impose any ban on business of food sellers, barring restrictions on sale of non-veg food, and shopkeepers are “free to conduct their business as usual”.

The directive to display the names of owners is “merely an additional measure” to ensure transparency and keep any potential confusion at bay.

In its submission, the state government also stated that even “small confusions” related to the food that the Kanwariyas are served has the potential to “hurt their religious sentiments and can lead to flare-ups, especially in a communally sensitive region like Muzaffarnagar.

“It is imperative to take preventive measures that ensure a peaceful and harmonious pilgrimage,” the state government informed the top court.

On July 22, the Supreme Court issued an interim order on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s diktat making the display of owners’ name on eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route mandatory. The directive was stayed till July 26.