Kanwar Yatra 2025: Traffic advisory issued, mobile patrol units and additional personnel deployed 

The Delhi Police has enforced strict traffic restrictions in anticipation of the Kanwar Yatra's culmination, coinciding with the festival of Sawan Shivratri, as well as put multiple measures in place. The traffic advisory, issued on the eve of Shivratri, restricts the movement of buses and commercial vehicles from 9 am to midnight to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety.

There has been a significant surge in public complaints, with over 350 calls related to traffic disturbances and noise from various parts of the city in the last five days. "We are witnessing a rise in calls regarding traffic snarls and high-decibel religious processions, especially in areas like ITO, Anand Vihar, Dhaula Kuan, Mehrauli and Outer Ring Road, where Kanwariyas are passing in large numbers," a senior police officer stated.

Additional personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas and at major traffic intersections to manage the situation. Police pickets, mobile patrol units, and traffic police personnel are assigned to ensure smooth traffic flow. They are also tasked with intervening quickly in case of any disruptions to maintain order and safety.

The movement of commercial vehicles is specifically curtailed on Yudhister Setu and Boulevard Road, with diversions planned at key traffic nodes such as the Kashmiri Gate metro station and GPO Chowk. These measures aim to guide traffic away from congested areas and maintain a steady vehicular flow.

The advisory said commercial vehicles travelling from the Hanuman temple side via Ring Road towards Tis Hazari will be diverted at the ISBT Kashmiri Gate out gate. Their alternative route involves Ring Road, Yamuna Marg, and other roads leading to Baraf Khana Chowk.

It is expected that a large number of devotees will visit the Hanuman temple in the Yamuna Bazar area, potentially disrupting traffic along the Ring Road, particularly on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Yudhister Setu, and Boulevard Road. Extra police personnel, pickets, and patrol units are deployed at critical intersections to manage the anticipated influx of pilgrims and ensure minimal disruption.

Commercial vehicles originating from Tis Hazari towards Yudhister Setu will also face redirection. They will be rerouted from Kashmiri Gate metro station's gate no. 5 towards the Ring Road, following a path towards the Akshardham temple and National Highway 24.

With the Kanwar Yatra set to culminate today, the police have issued advisories urging commuters to avoid the key Kanwar routes and plan their journeys accordingly to prevent inconvenience. The culmination marks a significant religious observance, attracting numerous participants, thereby necessitating such extensive traffic operations.