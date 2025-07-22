Kanwar Yatra 2025: Delhi police issues traffic advisory; check which routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory to deal with the Kanwar Yatra on the eve of Shiv Ratri. It has imposed restrictions on the movement of buses and commercial vehicles in the national capital from 9 am to 12 midnight. The traffic police has also decided to close off some routes, and have opened up alternative routes.
Congestion is likely along Ring Road, particularly on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Yudhister Setu and Boulevard Road as a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Hanuman Mandir in the Yamuna Bazar area.
Here are the the changes in vehicular movement:
- Vehicular movement from Tis Hazari to Shahdara on the Yudhister Setu will be restricted for all buses and commercial vehicles.
- No commercial vehicles will be allowed from ISBT Kashmiri Gate towards Tis Hazari.
- No commercial vehicles will be allowed on Lothian Road from GPO Chowk to ISBT Kashmiri Gate during the specified hours.
- Diversions to put in place at key locations – Kashmiri Gate metro station's gate no. 5 on Boulevard Road near the ascending foot of Yudhister Setu, near the out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road, and at GPO Chowk.
- Commercial vehicles coming from the Hanuman Mandir side via Ring Road and headed towards Tis Hazari will be diverted from the out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate.
- Commercial vehicles coming from the Hanuman Mandir side via Ring Road and headed towards Tis Hazari will be rerouted via Ring Road, Yamuna Marg, Raj Niwas Marg, Rajpur Road, Dr. Karnwal Road and reach Baraf Khana Chowk from where they can continue.
- Buses and commercial vehicles coming from the Tis Hazari side and moving towards Yudhister Setu will also be rerouted from Kashmiri Gate metro station's gate no. 5 and redirected to Ring Road, from where they will take a left turn, make a U-turn near monastery and continue on Ring Road past Hanuman Mandir. From there, they will proceed towards Outer Ring Road, Akshardham Mandir and then NH-24.