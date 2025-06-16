Karnataka bike taxi ban begins today: With 1 lakh livelihoods at stake, riders appeal to Rahul Gandhi for survival

Bike taxis will be off the roads in Karnataka starting today, i.e. June 16, after the Karnataka High Court declined to stay a state government order banning their operations. The decision marks a significant blow to thousands of gig workers, particularly in Bengaluru, who rely on the service for their daily income.

The Namma Bike Taxi Association has now written to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, requesting urgent intervention. “Over 1,00,000 gig workers in Bengaluru and across Karnataka are losing our right to earn and feed our families because of a blanket ban on bike taxi services,” the letter stated. “As their collective voice, this is an appeal to you to stop this ban and help us earn our daily bread with dignity.”

The Association’s letter, reported by PTI, paints a vivid picture of the challenges faced by riders, many of whom are students, daily-wage earners, and sole breadwinners. “Some of us work all 7 days, covering 10–12 hours a day, just to feed our families. We ride in the hot sun, heavy rain, and traffic to keep the city moving. Bike taxis are not a side income. They are how we survive,” it said.

The state government has cited safety concerns, helmet quality, and regulatory gaps to justify the ban. However, the Association argued that proper licensing, training, and insurance mechanisms should be developed instead of cutting off a vital income source.

“Under your leadership, Karnataka has brought important steps for gig workers: social security rules, welfare boards, insurance. These gave us hope. But today, this hope is breaking. What is the use of benefits if we are not even allowed to work?” the letter asked Gandhi.

Beyond drivers, the ban is expected to affect commuters as well. The Association noted that bike taxis handle nearly 8 crore trips a year, providing last-mile connectivity in areas underserved by public transport. “Who will help these riders now?” they questioned.

Calling for a collaborative approach, the letter concluded: “Talk to us. Help us find a way so that passengers can travel safely, rules are followed, and our families can survive.”

(With PTI inputs)