Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners from BJP, Congress, JDS

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The BJP-JDS is leading on 18 seats, whereas Congress is ahead on 10 of 28 in Karnataka. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 25 seats in Karnataka, while its alliance partner JDS 3 - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.

Among the keenly-watched contests are Basavaraj Bommai vs Anandswamy Gaddadevara Math in Haveri, Pralhad Joshi vs Vinod Asooti in Dharwad, Tejasvi Surya vs Soumya Reddy in Bangalore South, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri vs Anjali Nimbalkar in Uttara Kannada, BY Raghavendra vs Geeta Shivarajkumar in Shimoga, and Yaduveer Wadiyar vs M Lakshman in Mysore.

JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is taking on Venkataramane Gowda in Mandya, and Prajwal Revanna is squaring off with Shreyas Patel Gowda.

Another hot seat is Bangalore Rural, where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister's brother DK Suresh is up against BJP's CN Manjunath. In Bangalore North, BJP's Shobha Karandlaje is taking on Congress leader Rajeev Gowda. Axis My India's exit poll projected a tough contest in Bangalore Rural, with a slight edge for BJP's Manjunath.

The counting of votes is underway.

Lok Sabha Constituencies Winners/Leading Candidates Chikkodi PRIYANKA SATISH JARKIHOLI (Congress) Belgaum JAGADISH SHETTAR (BJP) Bagalkot Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda (BJP) Bijapur RAMESH JIGAJINAGI (BJP) Gulbarga RADHAKRISHNA (Congress) Raichur G. KUMAR NAIK. (Congress) Bidar SAGAR ESHWAR KHANDRE (Congress) Koppal K RAJASHEKAR BASAVARAJ HITNAL (Congress) Bellary E. TUKARAM (Congress) Haveri BASAVARAJ BOMMAI (BJP) Dharwad Pralhad Joshi (BJP) Uttar Kannada VISHWESHWAR HEGDE KAGERI (BJP) Davanagere DR. PRABHA MALLIKARJUN (Congress) Shimoga B.Y.RAGHAVENDRA (BJP) Udupi Chikmagalur KOTA SRINIVAS POOJARY (BJP) Hassan SHREYAS. M. PATEL (Congress) Dakshin Kannada CAPTAIN BRIJESH CHOWTA (BJP) Chitradurga GOVIND MAKTHAPPA KARJOL (BJP) Tumkur V. SOMANNA (BJP) Mandya H.D. KUMARASWAMY (JDS) Mysuru-Kodagu YADUVEER KRISHNADATTA CHAMARAJA WADIYAR (BJP) Chamarajanagar SUNIL BOSE (Congress) Bangalore Rural DR C N MANJUNATH (BJP) Bangalore North SHOBHA KARANDLAJE (BJP) Bangalore Central MANSOOR ALI KHAN (Congress) Bangalore South TEJASVI SURYA (BJP) Chikballapur DR.K.SUDHAKAR (BJP) Kolar M. MALLESH BABU (JDS)

The BJP-JDS alliance is likely to win 23-25 seatsAxis My India's exit polls have projected, the same number of seats the BJP won in 2019. The Congress is likely to get 3-5 seats, while JDS may bag 2-3.