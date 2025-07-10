Karnataka report rules out rise in sudden cardiac deaths in Hassan

A government-commissioned investigation into a spate of sudden deaths in Karnataka’s Hassan district has found no abnormal spike in cardiac fatalities—but the high number of young adults among the deceased has prompted the state to launch a heart health screening drive.

Between May and June 2025, 24 sudden deaths were examined in detail. “Of these, 14 involved individuals below the age of 45,” the final report states. Ten of the deceased were above 45. While four deaths were attributed to non-cardiac causes such as kidney disease, accidents, infection and electrocution, 20 were either confirmed or considered probable cardiac-related cases.

Autopsies, electrocardiograms (ECGs), and clinical records confirmed cardiac causes in 10 cases. The remaining 10 were tagged as “probable cardiac deaths” based on symptoms and risk history, including conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and smoking.

The data showed that eight of the deceased had a history of alcohol use, eight were obese, seven had diabetes, six smoked, six had hypertension, and three each had a personal or family history of heart disease.

Despite public concern, the report found no statistical spike in heart-related deaths compared to the same period last year. “A comparison with data from May-June 2024 revealed that there had been no significant spike in the number of cardiac deaths in Hassan this year.” When compared to other districts like Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi, Hassan’s trend was either “stable or slightly declining.”

Still, the report raised red flags over medical response gaps. “In many cases, individuals were not taken to hospital or were declared dead on arrival. A lack of post-mortem examinations and missing clinical records made it difficult to confirm the exact cause of death.”

Investigators were also hindered by the lack of cooperation from families. “Limited cooperation from some families hampered efforts to gather detailed medical and circumstantial information,” the report noted.

Most strikingly, the deaths of several young individuals—aged between 19 and 43—with no known heart issues stood out. “This underscores the rising burden of premature cardiovascular disease in the population and calls for urgent public health interventions,” the report warned.

State response: Screenings for youth, drivers, and high-risk groups

In response, the Karnataka Health Department is rolling out a statewide cardiac health push, with special focus on the youth and mobile workforce.

Children aged 15 and above will be screened for cardiovascular risk factors as part of the new programme. “The initiative is not related to Covid-19 and is instead part of a broader effort to address cardiovascular risk and improve emergency response capabilities across the state,” an official clarified.

The state plans to equip Samudaya Health Centres with ECG machines and expand the Hridaya Jyothi scheme. Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers—often exposed to long working hours, stress, and limited access to healthcare—will be included in special heart check-up camps organised with the support of driver associations.

Officials also confirmed plans for CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training sessions across schools, gyms, and public institutions. The goal, they said, is to strengthen the population’s capacity to respond to cardiac emergencies.

Though the report ruled out an epidemic or sudden cluster, it treated the pattern of young adult deaths as a public health warning. “Most fatalities could be explained by known health risks. Nonetheless, the cluster of young adult deaths was described as a warning sign requiring preventive action.”