Karnataka: Section 144 imposed following dispute during Lord Ram idol procession in Kalaburagi

A tense situation unfolded on Tuesday in Wadi town within the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka. The incident occurred during a procession involving the idol of Lord Ram, which was part of the celebrations marking the consecration of the idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A quarrel broke out, reportedly due to an alleged stone-pelting incident between two groups, escalating into a heated argument.

In response to the disturbance and to prevent any further escalation or untoward incidents, the local authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). These orders, designed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, prohibit the assembly of four or more people in the specified area. The restrictions were set to remain in effect until 6 am on January 25.

The police intervened during the procession, using mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Despite the immediate containment of the quarrel, the atmosphere in the district remained charged.

"It was just a quarrel....a heated argument which escalated. The situation was brought under control soon by our force. There is no tension in the area but as a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the Wadi area of Chittapur taluk. It will remain in effect until 6 am on January 25. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said.

Additional protests erupted following reports of the alleged defacement of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Kotnoor village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city. Protesters demanded action against those responsible for disrespecting the statue of the revered social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution.

"We are trying to identify the culprits and action will be taken as per law against those involved in the alleged act", the police officer said, adding, "The incident happened late on Monday night. But our team is on the spot and the situation has been brought under control," he said.

Authorities are actively investigating the incidents and have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken against the individuals involved in the defacement of the Ambedkar statue. This comes a day after the Ram Temple was inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

