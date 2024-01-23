Issue resolved: Groww replies after crash leaves several users fuming

Stock market hours: Financial services platform Groww told aggrieved users that the technical issue, which caused an outage, has now been resolved. The team at Groww replied to users after a barrage of complaints against the app on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hello, Thanks to your unwavering support and patience, the issue has been resolved now," the team at Groww told a user on X.

Hello,

Thanks to your unwavering support and patience, the issue has been resolved now. — Groww (@_groww) January 23, 2024

Earlier in the day, users took to X to flag the many issues they were facing while trying to access the app and the website during intraday trading. An angry user wrote on X: "Stop misleading people and solve the problem immediately. And the loss that has been caused to the people will also have to be returned."

"@_groww You are not even responding anywhere. What is this? You made me lose today's earning and my fund is also stuck with you. You must compensate for this. #groww Pathetic," another user said.

"I wanted to sell a #HDFCBank today when it was 6% down and these malfunctions I could not do and now it's 12% down... Who is supposed to bear this loss? #groww," yet another user pointed out.

Soon after these tweets gained traction, the financial services platform said that the glitch in the app was due to a technical issue. It also said that the team at Groww was working to resolve the technical issue, adding that the app would soon start functioning normally.

"Hello! We apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we'll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding. Team Groww," the team at Groww told users aggrieved by the outage.

