Karur rally stampede: CBI steps up Karur stampede probe, summons TVK president Vijay

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, asking him to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency’s headquarters, as per officials.

The notice is linked to the Karur stampede case, in which 41 people were killed and over 60 others injured during a political rally addressed by Vijay in Tamil Nadu on September 27.

Advertisement

The CBI took over the investigation from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a Supreme Court order and has already questioned several TVK office bearers. Officials said Vijay’s statement could help the agency decide whether to file a charge sheet in the case.

The rally, held in Karur, drew a crowd of around 27,000 people—nearly three times the permitted limit of 10,000. Chaos broke out when some supporters climbed a tree near Vijay’s van-mounted stage to get a better view. The branches snapped, causing several people to fall onto a densely packed crowd about 50 metres from the stage.

Panic spread rapidly, with many attendees— including women and children—collapsing under the pressure of the crowd. More than 150 people were injured, while ambulances struggled to reach the spot due to severe overcrowding.

Advertisement

Vijay continued addressing the gathering for a brief period, reportedly unaware of the scale of the tragedy. He later halted the rally, distributed water bottles, and appealed to the police for assistance. Vijay returned to Chennai by 11 pm and learnt about the fatalities during a stopover in Trichy.

He did not speak to the media but later posted on X, saying: “My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow. I offer my deepest sympathies.”