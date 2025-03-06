'Kashmir solved when stolen part with Pakistan is returned': Jaishankar’s bold statement in London

External affairs minister S Jaishankar delivered a pointed response on Kashmir while speaking at Chatham House in London during a session titled "India’s Rise and Role in the World."



Addressing the issue, he outlined the government's multi-step approach and emphasized that the final resolution hinges on reclaiming areas under Pakistani occupation.

“In Kashmir, we have done a good job solving most of it. I think removing Article 370 was one step. Then, restoring growth, economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two. Holding elections, which were done with a very high turnout, was step number three. I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is on the illegal Pakistani occupation. When that's done, I assure you, Kashmir solved,” Jaishankar stated.

Beyond Kashmir, Jaishankar spoke about India's evolving global role, touching on economic policies, trade agreements, and the nation's geopolitical outlook.



He highlighted the growing alignment between India and the United States under President Donald Trump’s administration, noting that both nations see merit in a multipolar world.

“We see a president and an administration which, in our parlance, is moving towards multipolarity and that is something that suits India,” he said.

Jaishankar also underscored the importance of the Quad alliance, which includes the US, India, Australia, and Japan. “From President Trump’s perspective, the one big shared enterprise that we have is the Quad, which is an understanding where everybody pays their fair share… There are no free riders involved. So that’s a good model which works,” he said.

On trade, he confirmed ongoing discussions between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and US officials in Washington, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Trump at the White House. “We had a very open conversation about it (tariffs) and the result of that conversation was that we agreed on the need for a bilateral trade agreement,” Jaishankar said.

The minister also addressed India’s relationship with China, acknowledging recent developments such as the reopening of the Mount Kailash pilgrimage route in Tibet. “We have a very, very unique relationship with China as the only two billion plus populated countries in the world… we want a relationship where our interests are respected, sensitivities are recognised and works for both of us,” he noted.

Jaishankar’s visit to the UK and Ireland, scheduled from March 4 to 9, aims to strengthen diplomatic ties with both nations.