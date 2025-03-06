'Release hostages now or...': Donald Trump's ultimatum after US holds talks with Hamas, says sending Israel 'everything it needs'

US President Donald Trump has delivered a grave ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of hostages still held in Gaza. This ultimatum follows unprecedented talks between the US and Hamas in Doha, a notable shift given Hamas's designation as a terrorist organisation by the US since 1997. In a pointed post on X, Trump expressed disdain for Hamas's actions.

"Shalom Hamas' means hello and goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say," Trump declared.

Trump's statements also included a pointed message towards Hamas leadership, urging them to leave Gaza. He criticised the group's actions, particularly their retention of hostages' bodies.

"I have just met with your former hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are dead! Make a smart decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" Trump stated.

The US special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, spearheaded the talks with Hamas in Doha. This marked a significant move, authorised and supported by the White House, with Israel consulted beforehand. "When it comes to the negotiations that you're referring to, first of all, the special envoy who's engaged in those negotiations does have the authority," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed.

These discussions aimed at securing the release of American hostages and exploring a broader agreement for all captives.

In light of these developments, the ceasefire in Gaza, initiated on 19 January to end 15 months of conflict, remains a focal point. This ceasefire facilitated the exchange of hostages and prisoners, with discussions on extending the ceasefire ongoing.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to return to the region to work on extending the ceasefire or moving it to a subsequent phase. The ceasefire deal originally led to the exchange of 33 Israeli and five Thai hostages for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.