Kedarnath yatra: 3 killed, several injured in landslide in Rudraprayag district, rescue operation on

Three people died and several others were injured following a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on July 21, officials said.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 am near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route when debris and heavy stones started falling down from the hill.

The devotees were going from Gaurikund to visit Kedarnath Dham.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and people who lost their lives. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhami wrote, “Relief and rescue work is going on at the site of the accident, I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard. I have given instructions to provide better treatment to the people injured in the accident immediately.”

केदारनाथ यात्रा मार्ग के पास पहाड़ी से मलबा व भारी पत्थर गिरने से कुछ यात्रियों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। घटनास्थल पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी है, इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हूं। हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों को त्वरित रूप से बेहतर उपचार उपलब्ध… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 21, 2024

The relief and rescue team reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident, Rajwar said. So far, three bodies have been recovered from the debris. One person was taken out in injured condition, he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand over the next three days. According to the forecast, Uttarakhand will see heavy downpour during July 21-22.