Kerala takes a leaf out of Japan's minka project: Proposes K-Homes to turn vacant houses into tourist stays

The Kerala government Friday announced the introduction of 'K-Homes', a project to transform unoccupied houses into affordable accommodations for tourists. An allocation of ₹5 crore has been earmarked for the project's launch.

The initiative aims to generate income for homeowners and enhance the state's tourism infrastructure.

According to Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the initiative is a win-win as it will ensure income for owners of empty houses as well as open up more budget friendly options of accommodation for both domestic and international travelers.

In its pilot phase of implementation, the project will commence within a 10-km radius of major tourist destinations, including Fort Kochi, Munnar, Kumarakom, and Kovalam. If successful, it will be expanded across the state.

It is estimated that Kerala, which has a significant number of non-resident population, has around 1.5 million vacant houses. In 2023, over 22 million tourists visited the state.

The K-homes project will adopt models and operational strategies from similar global initiatives to offer affordable stays in vacant homes, the minister stated during the state budget presentation Friday.

Similar government-backed models backed exist in France, Finland and New Zealand. Japan's Minka Renovation Programme is also a similar movement where old, traditional Japanese houses called "minka" are being renovated and repurposed for modern living, often by individuals and organisations aiming to preserve the country's architectural heritage while addressing the issue of vacant houses in rural areas.

While it is not directly a government-run nationwide initiative, but Minka Renovation Programme involves government support and local programmes aimed at preserving and revitalizing traditional rural homes that have fallen into disuse or disrepair due to depopulation and urbanization.

Several efforts have been made at the local government level as well as through private initiatives to restore these homes and repurpose them for various uses, including tourism, community centers, and rental accommodations.