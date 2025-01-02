Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh to launch new political party at ‘Panth Bachao, Punjab Bachao’ rally

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, currently detained in Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), is set to announce the formation of a new regional political party. The declaration will take place on January 14 during the ‘Panth Bachao, Punjab Bachao’ rally organised at the ‘Maghi Da Mela’ in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab.

Amritpal Singh, a controversial Sikh preacher and former head of the Punjabi political group Waris Punjab De, was arrested on April 23, 2023, following a dramatic 36-day manhunt by Punjab Police. He was apprehended under the NSA, which allows authorities to detain individuals considered threats to national security for up to a year without formal charges.

The announcement marks a significant development in Punjab's political landscape, particularly given Singh’s contentious history. While leading Waris Punjab De—an organisation he assumed leadership of in 2022—Singh frequently delivered speeches promoting pro-Khalistani sentiments. He was also linked to the Ajnala police station incident, where armed supporters attacked police personnel over the arrest of one of their associates.

Amritpal Singh last made headlines on July 5, 2024, when he was airlifted from Dibrugarh to Delhi to take his oath as a Lok Sabha MP.

The idea of forming a new political party has been brewing within his family. In September 2024, his father, Tarsem Singh, publicly advocated for the creation of a party aimed at addressing Punjab’s pressing socio-economic and cultural issues. Speaking at the fourth foundation day of Waris Punjab De, Tarsem Singh emphasised the party's commitment to inclusivity and equality, quoting Guru Gobind Singh’s principle of “manas ki jaat sabhay eke pechanbo” (recognising the oneness of humanity).

After offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Amritpal Singh’s parents reiterated the need for a new political movement to address Punjab’s “sensitive phase.” They expressed hope that the initiative would pave the way for comprehensive welfare and empowerment in the region.

The upcoming rally and party announcement are expected to be closely watched, with analysts speculating on its potential impact on Punjab’s political dynamics.