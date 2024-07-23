Beant Singh's son Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa gives update on Punjab: 'Will talk to Amritpal Singh, High time to create new Panthic outfit

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa Maloya, the 45-year-old independent MP from Punjab's Faridkot and son of Indira Gandhi's assassin Beant Singh, recently gave a big update on Punjab ahead of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections in the coming months. Maloya said it is high time to create a new Panthic outfit in the border state.

He added that he will talk to Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh once the latter is out of jail and then start working on the same. Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistani preacher and Waris Punjab De chief, is currently lodged in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam along with 9 associates under the National Security Act (NSA).

He also said that if Amritpal Singh's father takes a decision in Amritpal's absence, they can still work on creating a Panthic outfit in Punjab.

“I strongly feel the need for a new Panthic outfit in Punjab. I will talk to Khadoor Sahib MP Bhai Amritpal Singh about it once he is out of jail. If a consensus is reached, we can plan how to move ahead in this direction. If Amritpal’s father decides in the absence of his son, we can still start working to create a new Panthic outfit for Punjab,” Maloya told The Indian Express.

He also said that the need for a new Panthic outfit is evident as the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Simranjeet Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) have failed to provide any direction.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa Maloya further said that if this weren't the case, then, he and Amritpal Singh would not have been elected. Maloya won from Faridkot against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karamjit Singh Anmol by a margin of 70,000 votes.

Amritpal Singh, on the other hand, defeated Congress' Kulbir Singh Zira by a margin of 1.97 lakh votes in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has been facing criticism from within the party and rebels, who have launched a new outfit called the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sudhar Lehar).

The rebels include Bibi Jagir Kaur, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Gurpartap Wadala, Charanjit Singh Brar, etc.