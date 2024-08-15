Kolkata doctor rape-murder: BJP's Amit Malviya says Vineet Goyal has done the job for Mamata Banerjee

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday claimed that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal has erased crucial evidence from the crime scene at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Malviya said Goyal, now Commissioner of Kolkata Police, was the Inspector General of CID and was the investigating officer in the much-publicised Kamduni rape and murder case, which he botched up completely.

"It is quite likely that the Kolkata Police, on instructions of Mamata Banerjee, has already wiped out evidences in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape and murder case. Initial handling by the Kolkata Police doesn’t inspire much confidence either," he posted on X.

"Meet Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Kolkata Police. He, as Inspector General of CID, was the investigating officer in the much publicised Kamduni rape and murder case, which he botched up completely. Similar modus-operandi, of inflicting scratch marks on the victim’s body, as seen in the Kamduni case, were followed in RG Kar case too. It is likely that Vineet Goyal has already done the job for Mamata Bannerjee and CBI may not be able to find much. Whatever little evidence was left, the mob destroyed it last night," he further wrote.

Goyal has been facing significant criticism due to what a considerable number of individuals consider a mishandled investigation into the horrific rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital. The arrest of a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy at the onset of the investigation, lacking substantial evidence connecting him to the criminal act, has sparked profound doubts regarding the effectiveness of the law enforcement agency involved. Moreover, the demonstrations that followed outside the medical facility, resulting in property damage and confrontations with law enforcement officials, have added to the deterioration of the police department's reputation.

After a violent mob vandalised vehicles, the emergency ward, and the building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital early on Thursday, Goyal, a prominent figure, expressed strong disapproval towards the media. He attributed the escalation of violence to what he deemed a 'wrong and malicious media campaign' orchestrated by the press, which, in his view, instigated the brutality amidst what had originally been peaceful protests.

“What has happened here is because of a malicious campaign of the media against the Kolkata Police. What has the Kolkata Police not done? In this case (rape and murder of the female student) they have done everything. My men, who are under my command, have done everything to investigate this case, they have collected all evidence, the main accused has been arrested, and we have tried to satisfy the concerns of the victim’s family. Rumours are being spread about a student with some political connection of being involved. We have checked. He is an intern and his father is a primary teacher with no political connection whatsoever. Yet, some of his friends are also involved in spreading these rumours. I am extremely angry with all this. We have done no wrong, but because of this malicious media campaign, Kolkata Police has lost its trust among the people,” Goyal said.

Reacting to the Kolkata police commissioner’s accusations that media 'incited mob', Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a long post on X targeted the force, saying “policing under Political Subjugation and have made the Police Force servitude to your Political bosses”. “No Mr. @CPKolkata Vineet Goyal, you and your Police Force are not the target of any "malicious media campaign". You have drawn the ire of the People and criticism of the Media because of your own deeds," Adhikari wrote on X.

Malviya expressed similar concerns on Tuesday regarding the alleged destruction of evidence at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata after a trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered last week. He stated that the college authorities are reportedly dismantling rooms within the Chest Medicine Department, a situation that could potentially jeopardize important evidence.

In a tweet, Malviya said: "While West Bengal is seething with anger, given Mamata Banerjee's apathy and Kolkata Police’s botched cover-up attempt, RG Kar Medical College authorities break down room walls, inside the Chest Medicine Dept, where the on-duty junior doctor was subjected to brutal rape and murder, destroying what could be crucial circumstantial evidence, which could have led the CBI investigating team to the murderers."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed CPI(M) and BJP workers for vandalising the emergency units at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. After meeting the Governor, Mamata Banerjee said the goons who vandalised the hospital during the protests were "outsiders".

She said: "I have received information that outsiders, some political party workers of 'Baam and Ram' have done this. Students have no role in it. I condemn the incident and I will hold a rally tomorrow demanding hanging sentence (for the rape accused)," the Chief Minister said.

In the past, Mamata Banerjee has accused the Left and the BJP of conspiring against her government.

"I saw flags of the Left and BJP... the way they attacked the police. One of my officers-in-charge was missing for one hour. Later, he was found wounded. But the police did not list the patients. They did not use force. We have done a lot of aandolan (agitation) and never done things like that inside hospital," she said.