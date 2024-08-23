Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Accused Sanjoy Roy sent to jail for 14 days 

Sanjoy Roy, the prime suspect in the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody today.

Roy arrived at the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court under the surveillance of heavy police security, where the order was passed. The decision came after Roy's CBI custody ended on Friday.

On the other hand, a special court in Kolkata had permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to perform a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy. However, the results of a polygraph test cannot be used as evidence in court; instead, it is primarily used to assist investigators in their investigations.

The psychoanalytic assessment of Roy revealed that he had a dependency on pornography, displayed aggressive and primal behaviours, and did not feel any guilt or regret for his actions.

Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested the day after the doctor's body was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Sanjay Roy, had consumed alcohol before committing the crime, India Today quoted police sources as saying.

Evidence gathered from CCTV footage reportedly captured Roy entering the hospital’s emergency building at 4 a.m. on the day of the crime, wearing a Bluetooth device. He was seen departing approximately 40 minutes later, at which point the device was missing. It was subsequently recovered near the victim's body, and analysis linked it to Roy’s cellphone, establishing a connection to the crime.