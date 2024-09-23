Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC leader Nirmal Ghosh appears before CBI for questioning

Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh appeared before CBI officers on Monday in connection with its probe into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar hospital.

Ghosh, TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at CBI’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10:30 am. “We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident,” a CBI officer said.

The TMC leader is believed to have played “an important role in arranging the hasty final rites of the deceased doctor”, he said.

On September 21 CBI questioned another doctor, allegedly close to arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the medical establishment.

Birupaksha Biswas, who was recently transferred by the West Bengal Health Department from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital to remote Kakdwip hospital in South 24 Parganas district, appeared before officers of the CBI at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake area.

Biswas, allegedly part of a ‘North Bengal lobby’ operational in medical colleges, was seen at RG Kar Hospital on August 9, when the body of the woman medic was found, the CBI officer said.

“He is being questioned about his presence at RG Kar Hospital on August 9 despite having no official engagement, apart from other queries,” an officer said.

The ‘North Bengal lobby’ is being referred by medics in West Bengal to a group of doctors and officials posted at state-run medical establishments who allegedly threatened students.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) cancelled the registration of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh. Ghosh, who is in CBI custody, has been removed from the list of registered medical practitioners maintained by the WBMC. His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act of 1914. He is an orthopaedic surgeon and without the licence, he cannot practice.

(With inputs from PTI)