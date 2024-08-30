Kolkata Police rebuts CBI's claims on tampering with the crime scene in RG Kar doctor rape-murder 

The Kolkata Police firmly rejected assertions made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, maintaining that the crime scene at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital remains "not compromised." This statement comes in the wake of allegations from the CBI regarding tampering at the site where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered earlier this month.

During a recent Supreme Court hearing, the CBI alleged that the seminar hall, the scene of the egregious crime, had been altered and that the victim’s family was misled into believing her death was a suicide. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, highlighted significant concerns over the handling of the case, including a troubling delay in the filing of the First Information Report (FIR).

"The first FIR was registered at 11:45 PM after cremation. The parents were initially informed it was a suicide," Mehta said. He noted that friends of the victim at the hospital had raised suspicions, leading them to insist on videography of the proceedings.

In response, the Kolkata Police clarified that all individuals seen in a widely circulated photograph from the crime scene were duly authorised to be present. The controversial photo, captured on August 9 after the inquest was completed, showed numerous individuals within the seminar hall, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation.

As the CBI entered the fifth day of their inquiry, Mehta expressed concerns about how everything seemed altered, including the critical crime scene itself. Furthermore, the CBI claimed there were serious lapses by the authorities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in managing the case with appropriate sensitivity and care.